Ignorance Is the Enemy

Thursday, June 16th, 2022 Live Stream





Guest: Marcus Ray & Colin Pape





A Warrior Calls - www.bit.ly/awclivefeed for live stream access every Monday and Thursday @8pm EST





***The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.





All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 LIE will be found.





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?

