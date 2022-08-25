We are in the midst of a huge multifaceted war. It is time for each and every one of us to know about it and take action to protect ourselves as best as possible.

In addition to the threats of a hot global war with weapons of mass destruction, awakened sleeper cells of planted terrorists and mind-controlled assassins, war technologies such as drones, frequencies and energy weapons, and/or invading foreign soldiers, there are also sub-wars we should be seriously concerned about.



(Notes at https://AwareMore.com/Programs/notes.htm)





























