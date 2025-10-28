Guernsey State Park: Stone Castles 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a collection of photographs that I have taken of Guernsey State Park in Southeastern Wyoming on two separate daytrips during February and July of 2025. It is a special place for me to go whenever I need to renew my spirit. The stone structure displayed in these images is known as the "Castle", built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Depression Era. The arches and steps have always inspired me to imagine another world beyond my daily routines. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.