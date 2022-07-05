Ep. 734 – China Quietly Rebrands Its U.S. Schools After Being Outed By Trump Administration

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We start with China, where after being blasted by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for advancing Beijing’s global propaganda in U.S. schools, the Chinese are quietly rebranding their “Confucius Institutes” to continue communist influence in America.
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