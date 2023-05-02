Personal thoughts on irreducible mind (4)

Another talk about the psychophysiological influences in our lives. I address ; judgemental behaviour, saving one's own pride to the detriment of others, feeling of entitlement to belittle others, harvesting of other people's energy, etc. all adding insult to an already injured humanity. Let's heal each other from the most common illness ; victimitis from a dysfunctional belief system. If disease is caused by a disregard for the truth, then finding it should be the cure. Knowledge is power. Observe, don't judge, learn, teach, grow. When you judge yourself and others, nobody grows. Further in my talk I discuss, frequencies that turn diseases on and off, epigenetics, coping mechanisms, strategies and.... a bit of laughter, as always 😉🌻🌞