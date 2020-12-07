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Armageddon Days Are Here (Again)
The Prisoner
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74 views • December 07, 2020
Prophetic song from Matt Johnson - The The - from 1989, from the album "Mind Bomb". Lyrics:

Are you right here Jesus? Ah
Buddha? Yeah
Muhammad? Okay
But all right friends, lets go

They're 5 miles high as the crow flies
Leavin' vapor trails against a blood red sky
Movin' in from the east toward the west
With balaclava helmets over their heads, yes

But if you think that Jesus Christ is coming
Honey you've got another thing coming
If he ever finds out who's hijacked his name
He'll cut out his heart and turn in his grave
Islam is rising, the Christians mobilizing
The world is on its elbows and knees
It's forgotten the message and worships the creeds

Are you right here Jesus? Ah
Buddha? Yeah
Muhammad? Okay
But all right friends, lets go

They're 5 miles high as the crow flies
Leavin' vapor trails against a blood red sky
Movin' in from the east toward the west
With balaclava helmets over their heads, yes

But if you think that Jesus Christ is coming
Honey you've got another thing coming
If he ever finds out who's hijacked his name
He'll cut out his heart and turn in his grave
Islam is rising, the Christians mobilizing
The world is on its elbows and knees
It's forgotten the message and worships the creeds

If the real Jesus Christ were to stand up today
He'd be gunned down cold by the C.I.A
Oh, the lights that now burn brightest behind stained glass
Will cast the darkest shadows upon the human heart
But God didn't build himself that throne
God doesn't live in Israel or Rome
God doesn't belong to the Yankee dollar
God doesn't plant the bombs for Hezbollah
God doesn't even go to church
And God won't send us down to Allah to burn
No, God will remind us what we already know
That the human race is about to reap what it's sown

Islam is rising, the Christians mobilizing
The world is on its elbows and knees
It's forgotten the message and worships the creeds
The world is on its elbows and knees
It's forgotten the message and worships the creeds
The world is on its elbows and knees
It's forgotten the message and worships the creeds
The world is on its elbows and knees
It's forgotten the message and worships the creeds

Armageddon days are here again
Armageddon days are here again
Armageddon days are here again
Armageddon days are here

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oi1aH8WqZmY
SameShaper
Keywords
1989the thematt johnsonmind bomb
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