Armageddon Days Are Here (Again)

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Are you right here Jesus? Ah
Buddha? Yeah
Muhammad? Okay
But all right friends, lets go
They're 5 miles high as the crow flies
Leavin' vapor trails against a blood red sky
Movin' in from the east toward the west
With balaclava helmets over their heads, yes
But if you think that Jesus Christ is coming
Honey you've got another thing coming
If he ever finds out who's hijacked his name
He'll cut out his heart and turn in his grave
Islam is rising, the Christians mobilizing
The world is on its elbows and knees
It's forgotten the message and worships the creeds
Are you right here Jesus? Ah
Buddha? Yeah
Muhammad? Okay
But all right friends, lets go
They're 5 miles high as the crow flies
Leavin' vapor trails against a blood red sky
Movin' in from the east toward the west
With balaclava helmets over their heads, yes
But if you think that Jesus Christ is coming
Honey you've got another thing coming
If he ever finds out who's hijacked his name
He'll cut out his heart and turn in his grave
Islam is rising, the Christians mobilizing
The world is on its elbows and knees
It's forgotten the message and worships the creeds
If the real Jesus Christ were to stand up today
He'd be gunned down cold by the C.I.A
Oh, the lights that now burn brightest behind stained glass
Will cast the darkest shadows upon the human heart
But God didn't build himself that throne
God doesn't live in Israel or Rome
God doesn't belong to the Yankee dollar
God doesn't plant the bombs for Hezbollah
God doesn't even go to church
And God won't send us down to Allah to burn
No, God will remind us what we already know
That the human race is about to reap what it's sown
Islam is rising, the Christians mobilizing
The world is on its elbows and knees
It's forgotten the message and worships the creeds
The world is on its elbows and knees
It's forgotten the message and worships the creeds
The world is on its elbows and knees
It's forgotten the message and worships the creeds
The world is on its elbows and knees
It's forgotten the message and worships the creeds
Armageddon days are here again
Armageddon days are here again
Armageddon days are here again
Armageddon days are here
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oi1aH8WqZmY
SameShaper