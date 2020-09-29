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MUST SEE Word to America (& The Nations): Jonathan Cahn At 'The Return'
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104 views • September 29, 2020
How can God Bless America if America has turned it's back on his son Jesus? How can we be revived if we will not embrace revival? America and the world are being called to repent while there is still daylight, while there is still time. The time is now! Repent! Do not hesitate. Do not fear. Do not falter. Give your life to Jesus.
◄ John 14:6 ►
Jesus saith unto him (you), I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man (no one) cometh unto the Father, but by me.
Original Video gathered from the Jonathan Cahn's YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/z6F9Z1AyKRM
Be sure to subscribe to his channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/bethisraelwayne
To get in touch with Jonathan Cahn’s ministry, to receive more, including Free Gifts and Updates, or to be part in the Great Commission, go to: http://www.HopeOfTheWorld.org – or Jonathan Cahn Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jonathan-Cah... - Or write to: Hope of the World, Box 1111, Lodi, NJ 07644 - To get Jonathan’s books The Paradigm, The Book of Mysteries, The Harbinger, & more just go online or off to wherever books are sold. Recorded Live at the Jerusalem Center/ Beth Israel in Wayne, NJ. Experience it live! Friday Nights (8pm) & Sunday Mornings (11am)
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/APGC
Shop for God Gear and American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
#JonathanCahn, #TheReturn, #NationalMall
◄ John 14:6 ►
Jesus saith unto him (you), I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man (no one) cometh unto the Father, but by me.
Original Video gathered from the Jonathan Cahn's YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/z6F9Z1AyKRM
Be sure to subscribe to his channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/bethisraelwayne
To get in touch with Jonathan Cahn’s ministry, to receive more, including Free Gifts and Updates, or to be part in the Great Commission, go to: http://www.HopeOfTheWorld.org – or Jonathan Cahn Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jonathan-Cah... - Or write to: Hope of the World, Box 1111, Lodi, NJ 07644 - To get Jonathan’s books The Paradigm, The Book of Mysteries, The Harbinger, & more just go online or off to wherever books are sold. Recorded Live at the Jerusalem Center/ Beth Israel in Wayne, NJ. Experience it live! Friday Nights (8pm) & Sunday Mornings (11am)
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/APGC
Shop for God Gear and American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
#JonathanCahn, #TheReturn, #NationalMall
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