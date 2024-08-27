Mark Zuckerberg says he censored content due to pressure from Biden administration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Meta CEO issued a letter to the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, saying senior officials pushed the social media platform to censor posts about COVID-19. Multiple people were killed and injured in a second night of missile and drone attacks on infrastructure targets across the country from Lviv to Kharkiv.
