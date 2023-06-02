Create New Account
Book Announcement: "How to Be Cross Eyed" Second Edition 📖 About my memoir & lifehacking manifesto
Published 18 hours ago

For the longest time, people have been telling me to write a book. I've had a pretty interesting life; I've seduced a politician's daughter in Medellin, Colombia, I hung out with spies in Kyiv, Ukraine. I've almost died underwater twice, I participated in a bank robbery, and I lost my virginity to a spy (yes, really!) I'm a pretty good storyteller so I think a memoir is the right format for me to write a book as opposed to the problem+generalization+platitude+strategy formula that most personal development books follow.


📖 More about my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed

Order 🛒 Book

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed

Download ⏬ Sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample

