Torquemada - Dream Sequence

This is a new trailer for Torquemada which I'll be re-uploading soon in 1080p HD quality.

I've fixed some editing errors and added a few reaction shots plus re-timed some dialogue on a couple of scenes. The sound and picture quality is now at the maximum quality available.

Torquemada is a Fantasy / Black Comedy film about a kid who is possessed by the Devil and an Angel is sent to protect him. This video is from the Dream Sequence. Music by Bernard Hermann.

I'll be re-uploading all my other short films again too, this time in 1080p HD. I've got the picture quality looking far better now than the previous versions and want to present the films looking and sounding as good as possible.

For more info on Torquemada:

https://thephantomknocks.com/2022/10/26/torquemada/