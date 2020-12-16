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Prof. Francis Boyle "The British Must Not Take These Frankenshots"! Interview
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100 views • December 16, 2020
11 Dec 2020
A talk with Professor Francis Boyle warning us not to take to the Frankenshots and explains why.
Buzzand_NZ: Interesting information @
Shocking report on COVID vaccine adverse effects: the roll-out continues anyway
https://tinyurl.com/yavg5d49
New Chinese Study Confirms COVID-19 Attacks Testicles, May Affect Male Fertility
https://tinyurl.com/y79meoqz
A talk with Professor Francis Boyle warning us not to take to the Frankenshots and explains why.
Buzzand_NZ: Interesting information @
Shocking report on COVID vaccine adverse effects: the roll-out continues anyway
https://tinyurl.com/yavg5d49
New Chinese Study Confirms COVID-19 Attacks Testicles, May Affect Male Fertility
https://tinyurl.com/y79meoqz
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