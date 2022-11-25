Create New Account
Eliyahu Warns Russia Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Published Friday |

1 Kislev 5783

November 24, 2022

Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel!

"Behold I send you Eliyahu the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of Hashem [God]" Malachi 4:5

We see evidence of Eliyahu in our solar system and he sends a warning to Russia  and the nations about using Weapons' of Mass Destruction!  

We will look at a clip from Israeli News Live "ET's Warn Russia and the Nations Not to use Nuclear Weapons!

This video is called Eliyahu Warned Russia Bible Code

Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai # Sammy

ET's Aliens: Warn Russia Not to Use Nuclear Weapons


Eliyahu Hanavi [Elijah the Prophet]: https://www.aish.com/atr/Elijah-Ascent-to-Heaven.html https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/111833/jewish/Elijah-the-Prophet.htm http://www.execonn.com/matt/Docs/Merkaba.htm Rabbis For Anusim https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/ GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai AnonUp.com https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai SafeChat https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817 WeGo.Social https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai

eliyahuelijah the propheteliyahu hanavi

