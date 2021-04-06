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TruNews Banned By Facebook Over Pollard Treason Comments 4/5/21*
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71 views • April 06, 2021
Apr 5, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
FACEBOOK BANS TRUNEWS OVER POLLARD TREASON AND GAETZ-MOSSAD SCANDAL COMMENTARY
Today on TRUNEWS, the team discusses Facebook’s recent actions against TRUNEWS, and the events leading up to the current ban from the social media behemoth. Also, Calgary Pastor Artur Pawlowski stands up to the Covid Cops.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/05/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/facebook-bans-trunews-over-pollard-treason-and-gaetz-mossad-scandal-commentary
*Mirror
Courtesy of TruNews
FACEBOOK BANS TRUNEWS OVER POLLARD TREASON AND GAETZ-MOSSAD SCANDAL COMMENTARY
Today on TRUNEWS, the team discusses Facebook’s recent actions against TRUNEWS, and the events leading up to the current ban from the social media behemoth. Also, Calgary Pastor Artur Pawlowski stands up to the Covid Cops.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/05/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/facebook-bans-trunews-over-pollard-treason-and-gaetz-mossad-scandal-commentary
*Mirror
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