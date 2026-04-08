The Dynamics of Defensive Rhetorical Tactics in Contemporary Societies: DARVO and Other Psychological Manipulation or Manipulative Tactics

This examination reveals how defensive rhetorical tactics such as DARVO function across different cultural logics and scale globally through networks. It explores their use in immigration and demographic processes along with mechanisms for accountability and social cohesion in modern societies worldwide.

Read the full essay and view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-dynamics-of-defensive-rhetorical

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