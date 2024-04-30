Create New Account
The Changing World Order
Published a day ago

What drives the “Big Cycle” of rise and decline of nations through time and where we now are in that cycle.


1:33 - Studying the Past 

8:00 - Changing Orders 

11:38 - The Big Cycle 

18:26 - 500 Years of Big Cycles 

18:45 - The Rise

26:16 - The Top 

32:01 - The Decline 

39:39 - The Future

