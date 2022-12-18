A Day of Worship then Cookie Dough Making

One Recipe with three variations
Three Batches of Cookies
I did the math for you LOL
3 cups of Butter room temperature
6 eggs
2 ¼ WhiteSugar
2 ¼ Brown Sugar
1 TableSpoon Vanilla
6 ¾ Cup of Self Rising Flour
Cream together Butter, Sugar, and Eggs Add Vanilla Extract Add Flour, 1 cup at a time If you want to make 3 different kinds of cookies; divide the dough into 3 batches. Don’t allow your perfectionism to make a big deal out of this!
I am making Oatmeal, Pecan Sandies, and Chocolate Chip.
Oatmeal cookies 3 cups of Oats quick cooking 1 cup of raisins 1 Tsp of cinnamon
Chocolate Chip – 1 bag of chips
Pecan Sandies 1 Cup of pecan pieces Ground up
