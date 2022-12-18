A Day of Worship then Cookie Dough Making

One Recipe with three variations

Three Batches of Cookies

I did the math for you LOL

3 cups of Butter room temperature

6 eggs

2 ¼ WhiteSugar

2 ¼ Brown Sugar

1 TableSpoon Vanilla

6 ¾ Cup of Self Rising Flour

Cream together Butter, Sugar, and Eggs Add Vanilla Extract Add Flour, 1 cup at a time If you want to make 3 different kinds of cookies; divide the dough into 3 batches. Don’t allow your perfectionism to make a big deal out of this!

I am making Oatmeal, Pecan Sandies, and Chocolate Chip.

Oatmeal cookies 3 cups of Oats quick cooking 1 cup of raisins 1 Tsp of cinnamon

Chocolate Chip – 1 bag of chips

Pecan Sandies 1 Cup of pecan pieces Ground up





