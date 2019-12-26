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Vortex Math and the Rodin Coil
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98 views • December 26, 2019
Read more at http://rense.com/rodinaerodynamics.htm
An Introduction to the Rodin Coil and Vortex-Based Mathematics
With the introduction of Vortex-Based Mathematics you will be able to see how energy is expressing itself mathematically. This math has no anomalies and shows the dimensional shape and function of the universe as being a toroid or donut-shaped black hole. This is the template for the universe and it is all within our base ten decimal system!
An Introduction to the Rodin Coil and Vortex-Based Mathematics
With the introduction of Vortex-Based Mathematics you will be able to see how energy is expressing itself mathematically. This math has no anomalies and shows the dimensional shape and function of the universe as being a toroid or donut-shaped black hole. This is the template for the universe and it is all within our base ten decimal system!
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