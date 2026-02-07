© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian assault troops from the 38th Guards Brigade (35th Army, “East” group) described how they secured an enemy strongpoint without unnecessary bloodshed.
They convinced Ukrainian fighters to surrender by promising their lives would be spared and they would be treated properly.
Unlike the ruthless foreign mercenaries fighting for Kiev, they honored that promise.
Vid: @Voin_dv