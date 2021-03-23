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Down the Rabbit Hole | The World’s Shadow Government | The End Game | Part 5
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113 views • March 23, 2021
he final chapter in a five part series, titled, Down the Rabbit Hole. We explore the prime objective of the Cabal. The End Game is Depopulation. We use the Hegelian Dialectic framework to illustrate how the Cable has orchestrated a disaster, the entire global spiraled into chaos and now the solution is a great reset.
A massive power grab under the guise of sustainable development in order to control humans being and maintaining their idea of balance with the world.
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#keyabsage #keyab #keyabsageblog #agenda21 #crisisofdemocracy #kissingerreport #thepowellmemo #depopulation #vaccines #billgates
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Please watch: "KSB: S1 E34: Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy - How Governments Used Covid-19 to Treat us Like Patients"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfilVK95Umw
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Please remember to like share and subscribe, and invite your friends to the channel as well. Click the notification bell to get an alert whenever I upload a new video. Help me grow the channel....Also, don't forget to leave a comment.
A massive power grab under the guise of sustainable development in order to control humans being and maintaining their idea of balance with the world.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscribe to Keyab Sage Blog: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUuGZytFQfSE23vyz-K0LLA?sub_confirmation=1
✅FOLLOW Keyab Sage Blog : #keyabsage
✅TWITTER: https://twitter.com/KeyabSage
✅FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/keyab.sage.5
✅PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/keyabsage
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#keyabsage #keyab #keyabsageblog #agenda21 #crisisofdemocracy #kissingerreport #thepowellmemo #depopulation #vaccines #billgates
-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-
Please watch: "KSB: S1 E34: Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy - How Governments Used Covid-19 to Treat us Like Patients"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfilVK95Umw
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please remember to like share and subscribe, and invite your friends to the channel as well. Click the notification bell to get an alert whenever I upload a new video. Help me grow the channel....Also, don't forget to leave a comment.
Keywords
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