Drill: H-6K bombers from the PLA Eastern Theater Command operated east of Taiwan & simulated launches of air-launched YJ-12 anti-ship missiles - clip 2

H-6K bombers from the PLA Eastern Theater Command operated east of Taiwan and simulated launches of air-launched YJ-12 anti-ship missiles at ranges of up to 500 km.

The simulated strikes were directed against US Navy surface groups, demonstrating readiness to counter any US approach to the exercise area or interference during a crisis linked to China’s reunification process.

💬🇹🇼 During the “Justice Mission 2025” drills, the PLA Rocket Force’s 61st Base deployed mobile launchers of DF-15B and DF-11A short-range ballistic missiles to combat positions.

Missile crews simulated strikes against key fixed military targets in Taiwan, including Jiashan Air Base in Hualien, Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung, the 8th Army headquarters, and the Navy command headquarters near the Ministry of Defense.

Adding same from video just prior:

China has launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan, simulating control and blockade of key areas as a warning to separatist forces.

The exercises involve the army, navy, air force, and rocket force, including live-fire components, according to the Chinese military.

Codenamed “Justice Mission 2025,” the drills come days after the US approved one of its largest-ever arms packages for Taiwan, valued at $11 billion.

Adding: 💬🇹🇼 PLA Statement:

Starting December 29, the PLA Eastern Theater Command organized forces from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Rocket Force to conduct the “Just Mission 2025” exercise in the Taiwan Strait, northern Taiwan, southwestern Taiwan, southeastern Taiwan, and areas east of Taiwan.

The exercise focuses on sea and air combat readiness patrols, seizing comprehensive control, blockade and control of key ports and areas, and layered long-range strike and interdiction operations.

Multiple forces approached Taiwan Island as the situation required, with joint assault operations by stationed units, aimed at testing the theater command’s joint combat capabilities under real combat conditions.

This is a serious warning to Taiwan independence separatist forces and external interference forces, and a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard national sovereignty and uphold national unity.

Adding:

Ahead of the “Justice Mission 2025” drills, the PLA Eastern Theater Command released a poster titled “The Shield of Justice Breaks Limits and Shatters Illusions,” clearly aimed at Washington.

The poster shows two “shields” bearing the Great Wall and the August 1 emblem positioned northeast and southeast of Taiwan, blocking two key supply routes — the Miyako Strait and the Bashi Channel. The Bashi Channel is especially critical due to its depth, which allows hostile submarines to pass.

The image depicts container ships carrying US weapons, including HIMARS, turning back; US Air Force C-130 transport aircraft returning to base; and Virginia-class US nuclear submarines detected by Chinese anti-submarine forces.

Adding New about this:

“Decapitation” was one of the key concepts of the Justice Mission–2025 exercises, according to Zhang Qi, a professor at China’s National Defense University.

He stated that the drills practiced simulated strikes against high-value targets linked to the leadership of Taiwan independence separatist forces. This demonstrates that the PLA has the capability to precisely neutralize the ringleaders of the Taiwan independence movement at any time.