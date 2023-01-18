AI Dominion Games Ep 14: TESLA COVID PROFILES, TRUDEAU'S CHILDBASE MUTANTS

Wednesday, January 18th, 2023
"Is Musk mapping Tesla's COVID profiles to Trudeau's transfected ChildBase mutants? Did he fix Wuhan's AR games as Tesla super-spread events? Are his bankers—State Street, Vanguard & BlackRock—playing with Serco weapons patents CA3129725A1, US5781704, WO2014172045A1 & US9498694B2?" - Tweeted on Jan 18, 2023 at 10:18am
Twitter Profile @CsiHawkins: "Ties Trudeau's Family Maintenance Enforcement Program to a BC 'Mutant ChildBase' mapping AR transfected games & Tesla COVID profiles to bankers' weapons patents"
Please also refer to these 3 links below:
US5781704A - Expert system method of performing crime site analysis - Google Patents
https://patents.google.com/patent/US5781704A/en
article: Geographic profiler suing Vancouver Police | CBC News
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/geographic-profiler-suing-vancouver-police-1.245193
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0020737383800029
David Hawkin's info:
https://reversecsiscripts.com Playlist = Videos + Podcasts.
Support David at Patreon or SubscribeStar https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/
Join David Hawkins and Christopher James for high level AI discussions that our fellow man is simply not aware. We will address the powerful AI on the loose worldwide that is affecting and infecting our world today on ever level. We together are going to change this for our world. Knowledge & Truth Is Our Armor
Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources
Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.