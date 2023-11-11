Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why there is America
channel image
darceldidit
1 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

A simple explanation of why there is America. I have a lullaby that you can make your very own as soon as you put your kids name in. And if you like it I have a page at https://givesendgo.com/alexslullaby


 

Keywords
americalifeeurope

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket