Off-gassing plastic storage boxes using sunshine and water, before filling them with food or clothing MVI_9665-6merged

Due to budget strictures, I bought these lower-price range bulk plastic storage bins from Bunnings here in Western Australia. Unfortunately, they off-gas an awful unhealthy smell, and for months, of left stacked one inside the other, before using them. I now have to pack many of them in the next few days, so I have left them in our searing sun here in Perth for the last 3 or so days, and have been squirting them down with the garden hose, to accelerate their off-gassing. Not a perfect solution, but it should help.

