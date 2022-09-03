EXPOSED The far-left’s tactic to DESTROY common sense

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Glenn Beck
Sep 2, 2022 The far-left wants to DESTROY objective truth, common sense, and your ability to think freely. Instead, they want an entirely new reality, Glenn explains, that will destroy everything about the way we currently live. In this clip, Glenn uses recent new stories to show how the far-left is using LANGUAGE as a weapon to fundamentally transform society and worse, to IMPRISON you and the way you think. Because if you don’t comply with their ‘faith,’ Glenn says, you become not only the enemy, but an ‘extremist’ too…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqtgbEPq5wM