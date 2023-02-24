The Freedom Round Table Coast to Coast

If Dana Metcalfe from Freedom Convoy organizer from Newfoundland, and John Carpay President and founder of JCCF from Alberta, plus Mark Friesen AKA The Grizzly Patriot from Saskatchewan, and Rick Smith host of Atlantic Underground Podcast from Nova-Scotia/ Mexico; Andrew Macgillivray co-founder of Veterans4Freedom and Doru Gordan Serial Entrepreneur - Freedom Fighter from Ontario sat down together and have a freedom conversation, what would happen? Here's what happened!