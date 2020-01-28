REVELATION 16

Jesus said: “My people, I have set before you the blessing or the curse as your people are going further astray from Me. In the vision you are seeing a bowl that represents the seven bowls of the Book of Revelation. I present this to you because My angels will soon be releasing these things upon the earth. I want you to read about these bowls and list them in this message.”Jesus said: “My son, you are familiar with the signs of the end times where there will be famine, earthquakes, and pestilence. You will be seeing more records broken in your weather, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. I have mentioned before how the strength of your magnetosphere is decreasing, and this will allow more of the solar wind to come through to affect your weather. This is leading up to a polar shift. It is this event that will cause these signs.”-----------------Forget global warming, worry about the MAGNETOSPHERE: Earth's magnetic field is collapsing and it could affect the climate and wipe out power grids_________________10 Plagues That Are Hitting Our Planet SimultaneouslyFebruary 17, 2020