THE PEOPLE ARE TURNING ON THE PEOPLE, FOR THE BENEFIT OF THEIR COMMON ENEMY!! Sweeping Plan for Global Censorship Exposed · Dec 1, 2023 Greg Reese ·

How the US government recruited a web of NGOs and private individuals to censor and subvert the American people.
NOTA BENE:!!! HOW IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE!!! THAT THE PEOPLE REMAIN IN THE DARK ABOUT THEMSELVES BEING THEIR OWN, AND EACH OTHER'S PROBLEM!!!
"How the US government recruited a web of NGOs and private individuals to censor and subvert the American people"...!!!???
THESE ARE AAAAALLLLLLLL..., THE PEOPLE, PEOPLE!!!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.