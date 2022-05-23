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'Many Corpses, No Equipment and No Desire to Fight' - the Remnants of the 14th Brigade of the AF of Ukraine, are Begging Zelensky for Help. 052322
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121 views • May 23, 2022
Many corpses, no equipment and no desire to fight: the remnants of the 14th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are begging Zelensky for help
The 4th, 5th and 6th companies (or rather, "what was left of them") of the 14th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded an appeal to the command because of the terrible moral and psychological state. They cry for help, they say that they receive tasks that cannot be performed physically. They don't have the technology, they don't have enough weapons, and they refuse to go into battle and die unless the situation changes radically.
The 4th, 5th and 6th companies (or rather, "what was left of them") of the 14th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded an appeal to the command because of the terrible moral and psychological state. They cry for help, they say that they receive tasks that cannot be performed physically. They don't have the technology, they don't have enough weapons, and they refuse to go into battle and die unless the situation changes radically.
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