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Sid Preskitt: Make America Energy Independent Again
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12 views • March 09, 2022
A lifelong Floridian and a self-described average American and a business owner, Mr. Preskitt is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 12th Congressional District on the “America First” platform.
Mr. Preskitt said that he drafted five pieces of legislation that would ensure America remains the greatest country in the world. One of them is called “The Oath of Office Accountability Act,” which would hold elected officials accountable to their Oath of Office. For example, if one votes for the bill that would restrict Americans’ rights to bear arms, he or she would be held accountable for that, said the candidate.
One of the biggest issues that the Floridians are facing right now is a dreadful state of the economy, noted Mr. Preskitt. The out-of-control inflation was absolutely unnecessary and preventable, if only America’s energy independence for preserved, he argued, adding that his “The Americans Deserve Affordable Energy Act” would prohibit importing natural gas or petroleum when the US has abundant natural gas and petroleum reserves.
To learn more about Sid Preskitt, visit https://preskittforcongress.com/
Mr. Preskitt said that he drafted five pieces of legislation that would ensure America remains the greatest country in the world. One of them is called “The Oath of Office Accountability Act,” which would hold elected officials accountable to their Oath of Office. For example, if one votes for the bill that would restrict Americans’ rights to bear arms, he or she would be held accountable for that, said the candidate.
One of the biggest issues that the Floridians are facing right now is a dreadful state of the economy, noted Mr. Preskitt. The out-of-control inflation was absolutely unnecessary and preventable, if only America’s energy independence for preserved, he argued, adding that his “The Americans Deserve Affordable Energy Act” would prohibit importing natural gas or petroleum when the US has abundant natural gas and petroleum reserves.
To learn more about Sid Preskitt, visit https://preskittforcongress.com/
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