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Did Jesus Question Moses and the Torah?
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16 views • March 04, 2022
Jesus got into a lot of hot water with the Jews for questioning Moses and the Torah. Jesus' willigness to question the old Testament is a big part of what got him killed. So, it's silly when people try to argue that Jesus came to promote the Torah. Jesus came to promote the truth in all it's fullness - God's Kingdom.
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