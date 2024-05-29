Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Our Father is the God of the Living, not of the dead" – Memorial weekend service, May 26, 2024
channel image
Aka SpiritualMessengers of God
8 Subscribers
6 views
Published 14 hours ago

As we remember those who have died, listen to words read that the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, said about passing on or dying. And hear the account in the Bible of how our Creator made the heavens, the earth, and all that is in it. As He made man in "our likeness, of our kind," God entrusted man and woman to rule over it. "For our Father is the God of the living, not of the dead." Perhaps you will find a better understanding of Jesus' teaching to the learned scholar, that you must be born again to see the kingdom of Heaven (in John, chapter 3). The service is given at a church to God of the Association of Universal Philosophy, where all faiths are welcome.


Please join us – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup

Keywords
godmessiahlovegenesis 1john 3spirit of truth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket