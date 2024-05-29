"Our Father is the God of the Living, not of the dead" – Memorial weekend service, May 26, 2024

As we remember those who have died, listen to words read that the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, said about passing on or dying. And hear the account in the Bible of how our Creator made the heavens, the earth, and all that is in it. As He made man in "our likeness, of our kind," God entrusted man and woman to rule over it. "For our Father is the God of the living, not of the dead." Perhaps you will find a better understanding of Jesus' teaching to the learned scholar, that you must be born again to see the kingdom of Heaven (in John, chapter 3). The service is given at a church to God of the Association of Universal Philosophy, where all faiths are welcome.





