DOJ allowed the two CCP spies to get bailed out by an "unnamed" sponsor instantly while Miles Guo and Yvette Wang got their bail requests denied again. Why?
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2fb1ip2709

美國司法部允許兩名中共特務立即被“匿名”的保薦人保釋，郭文貴和王雁平的保釋請求再次被拒絕。 為什麼?

