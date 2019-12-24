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Are We Being Told The Truth About Polio?
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825 views • December 24, 2019
A different perspective on the Official Story of Polio
The Cutter Incident: How America's First Polio Vaccine Led to a Growing Vaccine Crisis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1383764/
Time magazine partial article
http://content.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,772865,00.html
Sister Kenny Article
https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/polio-pioneer-was-shunned-by-the-establishment/3360567/
Kenny Treatment of Poliomyelitis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2282914/?page=1
Alan Alda Credits Sister Kenney with Curing Polio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCFG73oAvUE
Doctor Suzanne Humphries. Did vaccines really wipe out Polio?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Twch-T-n8Ns&t=384s
Paralytic Polio graph showing at the hight was 52,879 people
https://ourworldindata.org/polio
Paralytic Polio less then 1% of paralytic polio infections (Word Health Organization)
https://www.who.int/biologicals/areas/vaccines/poliomyelitis/en/
Fewer than 1% of all polio infections in children result in flaccid paralysis. (CDC)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/polio.html
Polio Staged Photo/Smithsonian
https://amhistory.si.edu/polio/historicalphotos/index.htm
At first glance, this image shocks and saddens from the enormity of the problem of sick children in need of iron lungs. On closer examination, it is clear that the equipment that usually accompanied people using iron lungs, such as tracheotomy tubes and pumps and tank side tables, is not present (compare the picture to photographs in the section on the iron lung). This scene was staged for a film. It is not historically accurate as a respirator ward, but is an example of an established photographic technique (famously used, for example, by WPA photographers in the 1930s) of directing the viewer’s response by creating a shot that would not naturally occur.
Vaccines Arent Safe Letter to Editor Polio Cutter incident
https://www.idahopress.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/letter-to-the-editor-vaccines-aren-t-safe/article_fb0d4715-115e-531d-8b46-df45d678ebe5.html?fbclid=IwAR0vEkcfVuHFaS5hCehOUbfgtnjZ1EdB_jgftAoxZpL6b8QH5v5xWd6-ZqQ
NEW ORLEANS, May 4 (UP) -- The 30-month-old grandson of Dr. Alton Ochsner, New Orleans surgeon, died of bulbar polionyelitis today, eight days after being inoculated with Salk vaccine made by the Cutter Laboratories of Berkeley, Calif.
https://www.nytimes.com/1955/05/05/archives/bulbar-polio-kills-doctors-grandson.html
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Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/FrLsadzQ2qc
The Cutter Incident: How America's First Polio Vaccine Led to a Growing Vaccine Crisis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1383764/
Time magazine partial article
http://content.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,772865,00.html
Sister Kenny Article
https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/polio-pioneer-was-shunned-by-the-establishment/3360567/
Kenny Treatment of Poliomyelitis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2282914/?page=1
Alan Alda Credits Sister Kenney with Curing Polio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCFG73oAvUE
Doctor Suzanne Humphries. Did vaccines really wipe out Polio?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Twch-T-n8Ns&t=384s
Paralytic Polio graph showing at the hight was 52,879 people
https://ourworldindata.org/polio
Paralytic Polio less then 1% of paralytic polio infections (Word Health Organization)
https://www.who.int/biologicals/areas/vaccines/poliomyelitis/en/
Fewer than 1% of all polio infections in children result in flaccid paralysis. (CDC)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/polio.html
Polio Staged Photo/Smithsonian
https://amhistory.si.edu/polio/historicalphotos/index.htm
At first glance, this image shocks and saddens from the enormity of the problem of sick children in need of iron lungs. On closer examination, it is clear that the equipment that usually accompanied people using iron lungs, such as tracheotomy tubes and pumps and tank side tables, is not present (compare the picture to photographs in the section on the iron lung). This scene was staged for a film. It is not historically accurate as a respirator ward, but is an example of an established photographic technique (famously used, for example, by WPA photographers in the 1930s) of directing the viewer’s response by creating a shot that would not naturally occur.
Vaccines Arent Safe Letter to Editor Polio Cutter incident
https://www.idahopress.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/letter-to-the-editor-vaccines-aren-t-safe/article_fb0d4715-115e-531d-8b46-df45d678ebe5.html?fbclid=IwAR0vEkcfVuHFaS5hCehOUbfgtnjZ1EdB_jgftAoxZpL6b8QH5v5xWd6-ZqQ
NEW ORLEANS, May 4 (UP) -- The 30-month-old grandson of Dr. Alton Ochsner, New Orleans surgeon, died of bulbar polionyelitis today, eight days after being inoculated with Salk vaccine made by the Cutter Laboratories of Berkeley, Calif.
https://www.nytimes.com/1955/05/05/archives/bulbar-polio-kills-doctors-grandson.html
Donate to us on…
www.Paypal.me/Virstynehenry
Virstyne Henry
P.O. Box 16053
Austin Texas 78761
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/truthertalk
We take Bitcoin:
15PEveENxYcbGZzzFuLrWKR5v4uQQhXHVR
We also take Litecoin
LKUscZrus2C1B36bpixjmY91uvXiTyBfMD
We take Ethereum
0x0acd00f5e95fd9a855d6bfcda4481f073b387b9c
Follow us on…
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Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrutherTalk/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TrutherTalk
Twitter:@truthertalk
Listen to our archived podcast episodes
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-820574312
A New Year by Scott Buckley https://soundcloud.com/scottbuckley
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/_a-new-year
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/FrLsadzQ2qc
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