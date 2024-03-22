Video of a detained terrorist in connection with the NW Moscow Mall attack

Video of a detained terrorist.

He may be the only one left alive from the 4 or 5? Last I heard was 5.

Currently 40 dead and more than 100 injured



❗️ Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev:

“To the families of those killed in the terrorist attack, sincere condolences and sincere strength to all the loved ones of the victims.

Terrorists understand only retaliatory terror. No trials or investigations will help if force is not countered by force, and deaths by total executions of terrorists and repressions against their families. World experience.

If it is established that these are terrorists of the Kyiv regime, it is impossible to deal with them and their ideological inspirers differently. All of them must be found and mercilessly destroyed as terrorists. Including officials of the state that committed such atrocity.

Death for death."





