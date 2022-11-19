Create New Account
Tough Guy Child Groomer Swatted Away Like A Fly By Alex Stein
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 9 days ago

A big, bad, tough, Antifa child groomer, is swatted away like a fly by Alex Stein as he attempted to body check Mr. Stein off a public sidewalk at a child grooming event where men in dresses & make up show off their Frankenstein bodies to innocent minors who are just trying to live a childhood unmolested.A police officer proudly stands by to protect the men with patched on breasts as they attempt to lure the children into sexually inappropriate acts and mental illness. 

Keywords
antifadrag queen story timepedophilesdrag queenspedophiledrag queenstory timechild molesterschild predatorcrimes against childrenchild predatorsgroomersgroomeralex steinchild groomerspedopredatorspedopredatoralex stein knocks antifa member to the groundantifa guarding drag queen story time with gunspolice protecting pedophilepolice protecting pedophilespedophile protecting policepolice stand by as children are being sexually groomed

