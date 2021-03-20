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Germany temporarily halts Astra Zeneca vaccinations
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40 views • March 20, 2021
Original Video posted March 15 2021 is Here https://youtu.be/jJX87rjZPzc
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Germany on Monday halted use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry announced in a statement. Several other EU countries have stopped use of the vaccine because of the possibility of blood clots. The Health Ministry announced that use of the vaccine was "suspended as a precaution" on the basis of advice from the national health regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI). According to the Health Ministry, the European Medicines Agency will decide "whether and how the new information will affect the authorization of the vaccine" pending an investigation.
In addition to Germany, nations across Europe and worldwide have halted use of the vaccine because of possible clotting risks. Italy and France both issued similar statements on Monday afternoon, soon after Germany. Last week, Denmark became the first country to suspend implementation, with Norway, Iceland and Bulgaria following. Non-European nations to have suspend use of the vaccine include Thailand and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
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Germany on Monday halted use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry announced in a statement. Several other EU countries have stopped use of the vaccine because of the possibility of blood clots. The Health Ministry announced that use of the vaccine was "suspended as a precaution" on the basis of advice from the national health regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI). According to the Health Ministry, the European Medicines Agency will decide "whether and how the new information will affect the authorization of the vaccine" pending an investigation.
In addition to Germany, nations across Europe and worldwide have halted use of the vaccine because of possible clotting risks. Italy and France both issued similar statements on Monday afternoon, soon after Germany. Last week, Denmark became the first country to suspend implementation, with Norway, Iceland and Bulgaria following. Non-European nations to have suspend use of the vaccine include Thailand and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
.
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
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