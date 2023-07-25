Navy SEAL: The TRUTH Of Human Trafficking & Organ Harvesting Gangs | Dr. Drew

Navy SEAL: The TRUTH Of Human Trafficking & Organ Harvesting Gangs w/ Remi Adeleke – Ask Dr. Drew





As "Sound Of Freedom" crosses $100 million in theaters, millions are now aware of the depraved industry of human trafficking. Remi Adeleke – an ex Navy SEAL turned filmmaker and author – shares his real-life experiences of fighting traffickers and organ harvesting gangs, and the horrifying ways that traffickers acquire new victims... who are often delivered directly by parents themselves. ••





Remi Adeleke is a former Navy SEAL whose film "The Unexpected" exposes the true story of two human trafficking victims of an international organ harvesting ring. But Remi's story begins long before his career as a SEAL and filmmaker: he spent his childhood as Nigerian royalty, until the death of his father and the stripping of his family's wealth sent Remi and his mother to a life of poverty in the Bronx. In his memoir "Transformed", Remi doesn’t shy away from the illegal activities that threatened to derail his future and tells an inspiring story of personal transformation.





