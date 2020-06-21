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Patrick Burensteinas - L'Alchimie au service du bonheur personnel (Widoobiz I - 14/01/2013)
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1 view • June 21, 2020
Import YT 14 janvier 2013 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QjBQJJsD8o
Chaîne YT Widoobiz : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQL2hDMH8NvYJGDbXdrttLA
Yannick Le Guern reçoit Patrick Burensteinas, Alchimiste, dans l'émission « L'Art de Changer le Monde et de Bâtir une Humanité Meilleure ». Une émission hors du commun, pour vivre joyeux, à travers l'histoire de l'Alchimie, des Sumériens et du peuple de Chem jusqu'à nos jours.
www.widoobiz.com
Chaîne YT Widoobiz : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQL2hDMH8NvYJGDbXdrttLA
Yannick Le Guern reçoit Patrick Burensteinas, Alchimiste, dans l'émission « L'Art de Changer le Monde et de Bâtir une Humanité Meilleure ». Une émission hors du commun, pour vivre joyeux, à travers l'histoire de l'Alchimie, des Sumériens et du peuple de Chem jusqu'à nos jours.
www.widoobiz.com
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