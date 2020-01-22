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The American Chemical War
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109 views • January 22, 2020
Americans are being poisoned in huge numbers by a powerful drug from a foreign land. Potent and inexpensive Fentanyl has taken more and more American lives in recent years, and the biggest source is now clear: China.
But it is not simply a few bad actors within the nation, trying to make profits. Rather, it may be the Chinese leadership itself condoning fentanyl production and export, as experts have described China’s actions as a form of chemical warfare against the United States.
Now, the United States is taking a stand.
But it is not simply a few bad actors within the nation, trying to make profits. Rather, it may be the Chinese leadership itself condoning fentanyl production and export, as experts have described China’s actions as a form of chemical warfare against the United States.
Now, the United States is taking a stand.
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