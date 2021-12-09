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FULL SHOW: Governments Creation And Response To Covid Has Killed Millions Worldwide
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140 views • December 09, 2021
Big guests on The War Room today, as Kristen Meghan and Tammy Clark join to discuss how to have victories against the medical tyranny being brought on by Biden and the Democrat party. Dr. Bryan Ardis joins to break down how the treatment for covid in hospitals is actually deadlier than covid itself! Lots of breaking news on the covid and vaccine front. Twitter bans coverage of the Maxwell Trial. More evidence that it’s the American left that is divisive and intolerant. Who would have thought, Jake Tapper has the powerful truth monologue of the day. Owen Shroyer rants against the idea of the government.
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