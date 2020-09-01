'The Woman from Revelation Explained' unravels the real meaning of the woman in the wilderness mentioned in Revelation 12. Planet alignment relating to the 23rd September Revelation 12 signs beg the question: Who is this woman in heaven?



The lies of the Catholic church promote a false Mary, but it does not destroy the validity of the virgin Mary and her connection to the woman in the Revelation. This woman represents a remnant of the tribes of Israel, some of whom will make up the virgin army - 144,00 faithful followers of Jesus who are miraculously protected in the last days. Throughout the Old and New Testaments, God was always able to give and remove His promise depending on the faithfulness of the people, and the same is true today. If you want to obtain God's promise, follow the teachings of Jesus, the Manchild, who will one day rule the world with a rod of iron.