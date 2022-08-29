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Miles Guo: The Chinese Communist Party has been making money out of the blood and sweat of slaves (Chinese people)
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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20 views • August 29, 2022
https://gnews.org/post/p1efq92c8

8/28/2022 Miles Guo: The Chinese Communist Party has been making money out of the blood and sweat of slaves (Chinese people) and relies on the so-called uterus-removal economic model that has destroyed all China's natural resources. They do not care about Lao Baixing's life or death


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