THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Tuesday 9/5/23 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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NUCLEAR WAR WITH WEST ‘INEVITABLE,’ WARNS RUSSIAN GENERALRetired Major General Alexander Vladimirov, who wrote Russia's three volume book called the 'General Theory of War,' gives alarming forecast.
Today’s broadcast is LOADED with bombshell news & exclusive intel globalists DO NOT want you to hear!
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URGENT! KEEP ALEX JONES IN THE FIGHT FOR LIBERTY!
https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
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