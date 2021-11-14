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Kiwi's - This Is Where Jacinda Is Heading. Are You Following?
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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172 views • November 14, 2021
AUSTRALIA ALREADY BUILDING DEATH CAMPS FOR THOSE WHO DO NOT SUBMIT

VICTORIA ( MELBOURNE ) AUSTRALIA - POWER CONTROL - NOT VACCINE

LISTEN TO WHAT IS IN STORE FOR USA AND THE WORLD

AUSTRALIA IS THE BETA TEST SIGHT FOR WORLD DOMINATION BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER.

IT'S NOT THE VACCINE - IT'S POWER CONTROL OF ALL ASPECTS OF YOUR LIFE

BE PREPARED

BE FORE WARNED

FAIR USE: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.

TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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