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FULL SHOW: Infowars Was Right Again: Non-Vaccinated Banned From Public Activities In Europe
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90 views • December 08, 2021
More covid tyranny is being exposed as leftist in America celebrate segregating non-vaccinated, and in some places banning them from public activity. More dystopian footage from inside the Australian covid camps emerges. A funeral home director in the UK is warning the world of all the vaccine side effect deaths. Dan Lyman joins to discuss these developments and the next migrant caravan heading to the southern U.S. border. Republicans are getting more hardcore dealing with the torture of January 6 protesters as Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and others hold a press conference discussing this treatment of the political prisoners.
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