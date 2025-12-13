THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 59: The Hell Gospel Continued

The Kabbalah teaches that a portion of God fell into the bottomless abyss where it took the form a serpent. This is their messiah, and sinning weirdly enough, helps usher in the holy serpent.

King Solomon openly embraced the hell gospel and set in motion the movement that captured Israel and Judah and brought about the destruction of both kingdoms. The Kabbalah is a malevolent rabbit trail of spiritual confusion and Pastor John included an article that shows their demented thinking.

The United States maintains educational institutions where officers are taught war history, tactics, and weapon systems, allowing our soldiers to know the weaknesses of the enemy on the battlefield. It is imperative to understand that Lucifer and his minions are well organized, burning with hate for humans created in God’s image.

The church today has effectively been neutralized because it is ignorant of the fact that the spirit world is just as real as the physical world. Don’t be that person.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1848.pdf

RLJ-1848 -- FEBRUARY 20, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



