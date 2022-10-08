Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/be-healed-and-baptized-in-the-holy-spirit/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "After studying the Scriptures, I realized that my Dream-Vision was about the Power of The Holy Spirit being displayed through the laying of hands for Healing, Baptism of The Holy Spirit, Miracles, Worship, and Spiritual Gifts."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.