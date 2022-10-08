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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/be-healed-and-baptized-in-the-holy-spirit/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "After studying the Scriptures, I realized that my Dream-Vision was about the Power of The Holy Spirit being displayed through the laying of hands for Healing, Baptism of The Holy Spirit, Miracles, Worship, and Spiritual Gifts."