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Israël : Clip pour l'Aliyah "Quand est-ce que tu quittes la France ?" Israel: Clip for Aliyah "When are you leaving France?"
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40 views • April 06, 2022
Posted 13August2014 Bruno RAYNAUD:
Reprise d'un vieux tube un peu naïf des années 80 où les juifs étaient encore heureux en France ....
Reprise d'un vieux tube un peu naïf des années 80 où les juifs étaient encore heureux en France ....
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