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G2Voice Broadcast #201 - All the Genesis II Church eBooks FREE to the world! 7-10-20
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1826 views • July 11, 2020
This week we are talking about why we are making all the Ebooks free and what has happened in the past week.

This weeks newsletter: https://g2churchnews.org/601-g2voice-201-free-book

Here are links to this episode: Epilepsy Testimony (ESP) https://www.brighteon.com/7542ddbf-a068-4aec-ae68-aa536766aca7

Imagine, A World Without DIS-EASE Volume Three out! E-Book
https://g2churchbooks.org/Volume-Three-of-%E2%80%98Imagine-A-World-Without-DIS-EASE%E2%80%99-eBook-not-paperbook-p203753544

Special

All three volumes (eBooks) FREE
You will receive all three eBooks immediately!
https://g2churchbooks.org/Imagine-a-world-without-disease-3-volume-book-package-p203756591


Share these links with friends and family…
Newest Site: https://g2worldwidemissions.org/
Free Partial E-Book (ENG, ESP)
https://g2churchbooks.org/Free-partial-ebook-downloads-c31738998
Genesis II Church Documentary (Subtitled in 10 languages): http://quantumleap.is
Genesis II Church Newsletter Subscription: http://genesis2church.is/
Sacraments: https://newg2sacraments.org/
G2Voice Website: https://g2voice.is/
G2Voice Video: www.brighteon.com

Testimonies: www.mmstestimonials.co www.bitchute.com

Protocol videos: G2Church www.bitchute.com

Membership: https://officialg2churchmembership.org/

Colombian Restoration Center!
If anyone wants to come for a 30-day Detox in
Colombia, South America
please Contact us at: [email protected]
or for Spanish [email protected]

Newsletter Signup:
genesis2church.is/newsletter

Para boletines en Español: Iglesiagenesis2.org
Episodios subtitulados en Español: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/iglesiagenesisii

G2Voice Website: G2Voice.is

Upcoming Seminars:
N/A

Contact our Bishop Joseph at: [email protected]

New Book site and New Ebook
https://g2churchbooks.org/

Jim’s Books
https://jimhumble.is/bookstore

MMS Health Recovery Guidebook: http://jimhumble.is/bookstore/mms-health-recovery-guidebook

How to Make MMS: Sodium Chlorite 22.4% (Master Mineral Solution)
https://genesis2church.ch/videos
How to dilute HCL Hydrochloric acid from 35% to 4% and 5%
https://genesis2church.ch/videos

Starting Procedure:
Protocol 1000:
(Daily Protocol Bottle):
Protocol 1000+:
Protocol 2000: https://genesis2church.ch/videos
Protocol 4000:
Spray Bottle Protocol:
MMS Survival Kit:

For Sacramental Products contact us at: [email protected] E-mail
or https://www.g2sacraments.org/
Home video course: https://genesis2church.ch/videocourse
Facebook G2Voice: https://www.facebook.com/G2voice.is/
Facebook Genesis II Church: https://www.facebook.com/GenesisIIChurch/
G2Voice: https://g2voice.is/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/G2Voice1

Sacramental Guidance (English): [email protected]
Orientation Sacramental (Español): [email protected]

Chlorine Dioxide Informational links:

Humans Study https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/6520728

MMSWIKI: http://mmswiki.is/index.php/Main_Page

How Chlorine Dioxide works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaBURpoIWSo
G2Voice contact: [email protected]
Support: [email protected]
Keywords
g2churchmarkgrenong2voicegenesis2church1st amendmentjoseph grenonmmsnewsfreedom of religionmmscurejonathan grenonjordan grenon
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