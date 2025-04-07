BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Int 1020 with Patrick Harb a Canadian businessman running for St Catharines city council
The Missing Link
7 views • 3 weeks ago

Hi, I'm Patrick Harb, running for the council position in Ward 6. My journey has been one of diverse experiences and dedicated learning. I hold three bachelor’s degrees: one in Fine Arts, focusing on Media, Drama, Television, and cinema; another in Philosophy; and a third in the Police Foundation Program. Each of these has shaped my approach to service and leadership.


I am the proud owner of two businesses in Port Dalhousie. My first business, Patrick Harb Production, specializes in video production. We help local businesses, artists, and community organizations tell their stories through high-quality visual content. It’s not just about making videos; it’s about crafting messages that resonate and inspire.


My second venture, Harb Elite Renovations, focuses on construction and renovations. We’re committed to enhancing our community’s beauty and functionality, one building at a time. From homes to commercial spaces, we bring innovation and quality to every project.


As a council candidate, I'm passionate about bringing my blend of creative insight and practical solutions to the table. I’m dedicated to fostering a vibrant community, enhancing public safety, and promoting sustainable development in Ward 6.


I’m excited about the possibility of serving you and our community. Together, we can make Ward 6 a better place for everyone. Vote for innovation, integrity, and inclusivity. Vote Patrick Harb for Ward 6 Council.


As a volunteer, I produced many videos for various police agencies


https://www.facebook.com/share/15GPDig7Z5/?mibextid=wwXIfr


https://www.facebook.com/share/16LYWCihfM/?mibextid=wwXIfr


https://www.facebook.com/share/18ZAdAxgUY/?mibextid=wwXIfr


https://www.facebook.com/share/v/167e534HMc/?mibextid=wwXIfr


https://rumble.com/user/TheMissingLinkLive


https://youtube.com/@themissinglinklive8


https://www.facebook.com/themissinglinklive


https://vigilante.tv/c/themissinglink/videos


https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TheMissingLink:8


Telegram Interviews:

https://t.me/themissinglinkchannel


Telegram Chat Group:

https://t.me/themissinglinkjesse


Bitchute - The Missing Link Jesse(Love Inspiring New Knowledge)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RbrISyW2eX2N/


https://twitter.com/TheMissingLinkJ


